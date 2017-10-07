Sinachi praise Lungu

Visiting Nigerian Gospel Musician Sinachi, who is in the country for a live Gospel concert, has hailed President Edgar Lungu, for the National day of prayer and fasting declaration.

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing prior to her performance this afternoon in Ndola, Sinachi said she has been to many countries but has never seen one with so much emphasis on Christian activities.

Sinachi says the 40 days of prayer and fasting prior to the actual day, is a true manifestation that Zambia is truly a Christian nation.

She says it signifies that the head of state has given Zambians the liberty to assemble and worship something that other countries don’t tend to experience.

Meanwhile, Sinachi says she is looking forward to a huge turnout, at the Zamtel’s sponsored event, and hopes that she will work with Zambian gospel musicians.

And Zamtel Chief Marketing Officer Lhozindaba Sakala says Zamtel will endeavour to broaden its base, and wealth creation in the through the promotion of art in the country.

She says Zamtel has in the recent past worked with local gospel musicians and intends to continue doing so.