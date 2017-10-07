Siavonga DC warns against illegal land allocation

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has warned people allocating land illegally in the district of stern action.

Mr. Kanyama has also threatened to demolish structures built on areas without council approval.

He warns that council officials and members of the public involved in illegal land allocation in Siavonga district will be arrested without fail.

Mr. Kanyama has since directed the local authority to immediately stop those illegal structures around Siavonga town, by bringing them down.