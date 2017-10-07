MCC Veep tours LWSSD Project sites

A delegation from the U.S. Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), led by Principal Deputy Vice President of Compact Operations, Africa Division, Kyeh Kim, visited Lusaka this week to discuss progress on MCC investments to reduce poverty and promote economic growth in Zambia.

The US$355 million MCC compact with the Government of the Republic of Zambia aims to advance reform of the nation’s water sector.

Ms. Kim said improved access to clean water and sanitation has the potential to change lives and create opportunities for people across Lusaka.

Ms. Kim is in Zambia to assess progress of the implementation of the Lusaka Water Supply Sanitation and Drainage (LWSSD) project.

Funded by MCC and implemented through the Millennium Challenge Account-Zambia (MCA-Zambia), the LWSSD is rehabilitating and expanding Lusaka’s water and sanitation network in coordination with the Lusaka Water and Sewage Company and the Lusaka City Council.

Ms. Kim visited several LWSSD project sites, including Mtendere, where water supply lines and sanitation lines are being laid to provide piped water and sewer services to more than 20,000 households in the area.

The delegation toured an existing water kiosk where residents currently wait for long hours to access clean water.

The delegation also visited the 750,000 cubic liter reservoir recently constructed in Kwamwena residential area.

Ms. Kim also inspected the Kaunda Square Waste Stabilisation ponds and the Mazyopa drain—both scheduled for completion this December.

The Kaunda Square ponds will provide increased access to sanitation for over 156,000 households in Lusaka—an almost nine-fold increase from the ponds’ original design capacity of 18,000 beneficiaries.