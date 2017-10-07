Cholera breaks out in Lusaka

Cholera has broken out in Lusaka with nine confirmed cases in Chipata Compound.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr Maximilioan Bweupe has confirmed in a statement that Chipata level one hospital has received nine cases of cholera and that the first case was recorded on October 4 2017

Dr Bweupe says the affected areas are Mazyopa, Chipata, Kabanana and SOS village.

He says the patients are being treated at Chipata level one hospital.

He adds that the ministry has put up measures to curb cholera cases recorded in Lusaka.

Dr Bweupe discloses that the measures include conducting inspections of the public facilities, chrorinisation of shallow wells and decontamination of pit latrines, water sampling and testing.

He states that the ministry is also conducting door health education, managing cases and treatment as well as tracing contacts to patriebnts.