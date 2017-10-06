Lusaka man shoots dead girlfriend

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 34 year-old man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Ibex Hill for allegedly shooting dead his girlfriend.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the incident happened yesterday,5th October,2017 at about 20:00 hours when Shinka Kaputo of unknown house number in Meanwood Ibex Hill shot dead Precious Manganisa aged 26 of unknown house number in Lusaka West using a pistol.

Ms Katongo says the victim went to the accused person’s residence to pick her daughter aged two years seven months.

She says the deceased sustained a bullet wound on the neck.

Ms Katongo says Police recovered a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition from the scene.

She adds that the accused person is detained in Police custody while the body of the deceased is lying in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.