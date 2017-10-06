Kalaba defends North Korea statement

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has defended his statement on North Korea that caused a social media stir among Zambians.

Responding to a question from Mwembeshi MP Machila Jamba who wanted to know the effects of his statement to Zambia’s bilateral relations with countries sympathetic to North Korea, Mr Kalaba says the words contained in his statement were totally misconstrued.

He says his statement was premised on the fact that China which is one of the major consumers of copper is part of the Korean peninsula, and that any destabilization in the Korean peninsula could lead to China stopping buying Zambian copper.

Mr Kalaba says this could lead to the Zambian economy contracting, making it difficult for job and wealth creation.

He says Zambia has also been receiving huge bilateral support from South Korea and Japan which also form part of the Korean peninsula.

Mr Kalaba states that if therefore the Korean peninsula is destabilized, it has a direct effect on Zambia.