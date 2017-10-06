Finland gives Zambia 30.4 million euros

The Finnish government has committed to assist Zambia with a total sum of 30.4 million Euros towards social protection, governance and private sector development.

Speaking during the signing of minutes of the Zambia-Finland consultations, Finland’s ministry of foreign affairs department of Africa deputy director general, Ms Kristina Xanthopoulos says the negotiations came at an opportune time when Zambia and Finland are attaining 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Ms Kuvaja says the financing will support Zambia’s 7th national development plan in the areas of the private sector and social protection.

She has however, states that Finland is committed to ensuring that the funds are used for the intended purposes as it believes in zero tolerance to corruption.

And Ministry of Finance Accountant General Dr Dick Sichembe says the funds will significantly complement government’s efforts to implement the industrialization policy and the 7th national development plan which is poised to create employment opportunities in the country.

Dr Sichembe has since assured that government will put in place the necessary measures that will ensure the successful implementation of programmes and projects under the new country assistance strategy.