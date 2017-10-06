Cape Verde host much-fancied Senegal

Cape Verde will lock horns with Senegal in the 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualification (Caf) Group D match at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

The Blue Sharks revived their hopes of qualifying for the finals when they defeated South Africa 2-1 in their previous Group D match in Durban last month.

As a result, Cape Verde are placed second on the group standings with six points from four games. They are only behind the leaders, Burkina Faso, on goal difference with two games left.

Nuno Rocha, who plays for FC Tosno in Russia, was the hero for Cape Verde as his two goals helped the Blue Sharks beat South Africa 2-1 in Praia last month.

The 25-year-old midfielder has stated that Cape Verde, who are coached by Lucio Antunes, are confident of making history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time as Group D winners.

“Senegal are a strong team, but everything is possible,” Rocha said.

“We have huge motivation and belief in ourselves after the last two victories against South Africa.

“Then we’ve got the most important game away to Burkina Faso in November,” the former C.S Maritimo player added.

“We have to prepare well for it and show what we’re capable of.”

Meanwhile, Senegal’s World Cup hopes took a knock when they drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso in their previous Group D match in Ouagadougou last month.

However, Fifa ordered a replay of the qualification between South Africa and Senegal held last year November. Fifa made the decision after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the lifetime ban of match referee Joseph Lamptey.

The Ghanaian man was in charge of the game which was won 2-1 by South Africa in Polokwane. As a result, Senegal are placed third on the group standings with five points from three games. They are only a point behind the leaders, Burkina Faso, who have played four games.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse named former France youth international M’Bay Niang in the squad. The highly rated striker was born in France to Senegalese parents.

Cisse has stated that they know what to expect when they face Cape Verde in Praia as Senegal look to qualify for the World Cup for the second time.

“There’s nothing to hide,” the retired midfielder, who captained Senegal at the 2002 Fifa World Cup, said.

“We know what they have, they also know what we will take.

“The stadium in Praia is very windy, but during the two or three days of training in Saly, South Senegal, we will train in a field with synthetic turf,” the former Birmingham City player added.