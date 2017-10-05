Parley debates motion to ratify ACC DG, Clerk of National Assembly

Parliament is currently debating the motion to ratify the appointment of Zachariah Phiri as Director General of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and Cecilia Mbewe as Clerk of the National Assembly.

Mr Phiri and Mrs Mbewe have been acting in their respective positions.

And contributing to debate on the ratification of Mr Phiri, Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili urged him to clean up the corruption in government.

He has encouraged Mr Phiri not to be scared of politicians, saying the trend of following up people after they are fired should come to an end.

Mr Kambwili says it is the Anti Corruption Commission that can give comfort to the people of Zambia by taking up the investigation allegations of corruption being raised and not waiting for people to go and report to the Commission.

He has also questioned the coincidence of the fires that gutted some markets in country and the purchase of the 42 fire tenders at a total cost of U$42 million.

And Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube says the ACC should prove its independence in its operations.

He says if the Commission does not prove its independence, it risks being labeled a political organ.