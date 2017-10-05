NUPPEZ urges teachers to be self reliant

The National Union of Private and Public Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has encouraged teachers to be self reliant.

NUPPEZ Public Relations Officer Ngoza Malonga says this year’s World Teachers Day theme: “Teaching in Freedom and Empowering Teachers” resonates well with what the union has been advocating for, that teachers be self reliant and depend less on their salary.

She has also called on the government and other stakeholders to consider empowering teachers not just with finances, but also skills.

Ms Malonga says the union has noticed that there is too much reliance on the salary by some teachers, encouraging them to have a back up income apart from the salary.