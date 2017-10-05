Mutati to present to parley bills to support fiscal discipline

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says he will soon present to parliament a number of bills aimed at supporting fiscal discipline and economic development.

And Mr. Mutati says Government has developed a strategy to dismantle and clear all accumulated debts.

Mr. Mutati has named some of the bills as public finance, budget and planning and procurement bill.

He says the ministry is committed to implementing measures that are contained in the 2018 national budget as a way of bettering the economy.

The Minister was speaking at the Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) 2018 national budget analysis breakfast meeting in Lusaka.

Meanwhile ZIPAR has implored government to enact the planning and budgeting bill to reduce abuse and misappropriation of funds in public offices.

Presenting a 2018 budget analysis report, ZIPAR Research Fellow in charge of Public Finance Shebo Nalishebo said ZIPAR supports the increase in the allocation towards the social cash transfer programme.