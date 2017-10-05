Most parts of Zambia to receive normal rainfall

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says the country will during the period October, November and December 2017 receive normal rainfall over most parts of the country except for the northeast part of the country.

Speaking he launched the 2017/2018 rainy season forecast, Mr Mushimba says between November 2017 and January 2018, there is a likelihood of the country receiving normal to above normal rainfall in most parts except the northeast part which is predicted to receive normal to below normal rainfall.

He says between December, 2017 and February 2018, much of the country will have a high chance of receiving normal to above normal rainfall.

Mr Mushimba adds that the rainy season is expected to come with diverse implications across all sectors, such as flash floods especially in flood prone areas like eastern, western and southern provinces.

He says areas projected to receive normal to below normal rainfall may experience dry spells at the beginning of the season and improved rainfall towards the middle to the end of the season.

Mr Mushimba adds that the reoccurrence of army worms across the country is also expected.