Ministers,PSs have been paralyzed for fear of being called corrupt – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries have been paralyzed in their duties for fear of being called corrupt.

He says the Ministers and Permanent Secretaries are failing to make sound decisions for fear of being called corrupt.

President Lungu says while there has been too much noise on the procurement of 42 fire tender, the people making allegations of corruption are failing to give the Anti Corruption Commission evidence to enable them investigate the matter thoroughly.

He says this is why the country has institutions such as the ACC to investigate such claims, but that without evidence it is difficult for them to investigate.

President Lungu has maintained that he will not drop anyone more especially regarding the procurement of the 42 fire engines unless the whistle blowers prove their corruption allegation accompanied with evidence.

And President Lungu has disclosed that the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) had reported to him that one of his ministers was corrupt and had given them the go ahead to investigate the minister, but that to date he has not received feedback from the commission.

The Head of State said this at State House when he sworn-in Anthony Mukwita as Ambassador to Germany, Alfridah Kansembe as Ambassador to Brazil, Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula as Zambia’s Ambassador to United States of America (USA) and Retired Major General Toplyn Lubaya as Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt.

Others sworn-in are Dr. Simon Miti as Principal Private Secretary at State House, immediate-past DMMU National Coordinator Patrick Kangwa as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet for Administration, Mabvuto Sakala as Higher Education Permanent Secretary and Yande Mwape as Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator.