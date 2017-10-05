EU allocates €484 million for projects in Zambia

The European Union (EU) has allocated over €484 million in projects to Zambia.

Secretary to Treasury Fredson Yamba has disclosed in Pretoria, South Africa that the EU under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) has committed to funding projects in Agriculture, Energy, governance and infrastructure for the period 2014 to 2020.

He says 64 million Euros has been channeled towards the rehabilitation of Kariba dam while 65 million has been allocated to the rehabilitation of the Lusaka Transmission and Distribution line and 40 million Euros toward the promotion of renewable energy production in the energy category.

He says in the governance sector, the EU will disburse 7 million Euros towards legal empowerment and enhancement of justice delivery programs, while 10 million Euros would be channeled to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to strengthen democracy and promote greater participation of underrepresented sectors of society in the electoral process.

Mr. Yamba adds that 108 million Euros would be used to support sustainable commercialization of Zambia’s smallholder farmers and 10 million Euros for performance enhancement programs for the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

He was speaking when he led a delegation of technocrats from the Ministry of Finance in paying a courtesy call on Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba ahead of a two-day EU Regional Summit involving countries in the Cotonou agreement.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says Zambia remains a beacon of economic prosperity in Africa despite negative media reports.

He says Zambians should desist from painting a negative image of the country as the donor community had faith in Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission Naomi Nyawali.