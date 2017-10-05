Bafana replay on November 10

The replay of an annulled 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal will be played on November 10 in Polokwane, Fifa announced on Wednesday.

South Africa won the original match 2-1 last November, but a Fifa probe triggered by betting patterns led to Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey being found guilty of match manipulation.

It is the first World Cup qualifier in any continent to be replayed after a referee fixed the outcome.

Lamptey awarded South Africa a first-half penalty for a non-existent handball, which they converted.

Later in the half, he was ordering the Senegalese to retreat for a free-kick when South Africa took it and scored almost immediately.

Fifa barred Lamptey for life and international sport judicial body CAS rejected his appeal.

The Ghanaian, who works as an air traffic controller, has now turned to the Swiss civil courts in the hope of having the ban lifted.

Burkina Faso and Cape Verde lead Group D with six points from four matches while Senegal have five and South Africa one from three matches.

Only group winners in Africa qualify for the World Cup finals in Russia.

This Saturday, South Africa host Burkina Faso and Cape Verde have home advantage against Senegal.