ZABS targets to inspect over 600 fuel tankers

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) says it targets to inspect over 600 fuel tankers between October and November 2017 in a bid to promote quality of petroleum products and ensure the safety of all road users in the country.

ZABS Head Marketing and Public Relations, Hazel Zulu has explained that the tankers will be inspected to ensure that all petroleum products being conveyed in the country are transported in such a manner that is in conformity to the relevant Zambian Standards.

She says the inspections will be conducted in accordance with the Zambian Standard, ZS 371 which prescribes specifications for road tanker vehicles for petroleum based flammable liquids.

Ms Zulu explains that ZABS inspects tankers to confirm that they are safe in terms of electrical and mechanical systems among other parameters and also to ensure all possibilities of sources of ignition coming into contact with flammable liquids are eliminated.

She has since appealed to all locally registered Petroleum Products Transporters to cooperate with the Bureau to ensure that their tankers are inspected and certified fit for use to avert unnecessary road carnage.