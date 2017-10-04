Mr. Porter Reveals Eminem’s Next Album Is Done

(AllHipHop News) It appears Eminem’s 9th album is already complete. News of Slim Shady’s imminent return came via the Detroit rapper’s longtime production partner Mr. Porter.
The D12 member was chatting with some of his followers while on a live social media broadcast, and he was asked about Em’s next project. His answer revealed that new music is on the way.
“Am I working on Eminem’s new album? No, we’re done. How about that?” responded Porter.
Unfortunately, the Devil’s Night contributor would not announce a release date for the LP. He did offer, “I can tell you this – it is amazeballs.”
Eminem’s previous album was The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013. The iconic emcee dropped the loosie record “Campaign Speech” one year ago.