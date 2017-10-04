Govt to focus on policy consistency – Mutati

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says government’s focus in the mining sector is to continue with policy consistency by enhancing compliance.

Speaking during the KPMG 2018 Budget breakfast at Protea Hotel in Ndola this morning, Mr Mutati says government has put in place the mineral value chain in order to accumulate data and information with regards to production and output from the mining sector.

Mr Mutati adds that government will put in place a regulation that will capacitate the country through the Zambia Revenue Authority to deal with the challenges of transfer pricing.