Bishop Kakuwa advises Zambians to reconcile during National day of prayer, fasting

Apostolic Leader for Access Church Africa Dr. Bishop Richard Kakuwa has encouraged political players to use this month’s National Day of Prayer, Reconciliation and Fasting to reconcile with each other.

Dr. Kakuwa has told QTV News that there seems to be hatred amongst some political players, which is not healthy for a Christian nation like Zambia.

He is further urging Zambians to use the national day of prayer to reaffirm their love for each other by remaining peaceful and united.

Dr Kakuwa says the national day of prayer presents a golden opportunity for the people of Zambia to reconcile.