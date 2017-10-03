President Lungu’s malaria elimination agenda wins international support

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu’s malaria elimination agenda has garnered international support.

Speaking when he delivered a key note address at the 7th international Congress of the society for vector ecology in Palma, Spain, Dr Chilufya said President Lungu’s legacy on malaria elimination, whose international support is overwhelming, would contribute significantly to the fight against malaria.

Dr Chilifya thanked the United States Government, Global Fund,Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the tremendous support in the legacy defining war against malaria.

He said president Lungu has made a strategic shift in the fight against malaria moving from malaria control to elimination.

He says this is part of the broader agenda to strengthen health systems and expand access to health, moving towards universal health coverage.

Meanwhile, a prominent global coating company,Kansai paints has partnered with the ministry of health to conduct trials in mosquitocidal paint.

This is part of Zambia’s integrated vector control porgramme aimed at eliminating malaria by 2021.