COMESA member states urged to prioritize infrastructure development

Acting Minister of Transport and Communications, Mathew Nkhuwa has challenged COMESA member states, individually and collectively to prioritize infrastructure development.

Speaking in Lusaka during the official opening of the Tenth Meeting of Ministers of Transport and Communications, Information and Technology and Energy, Mr Nkhuwa says infrastructure development is pivotal to enhancing economic development and poverty alleviation in the COMESA region.

He has noted the need for Member States to embrace new technologies in the quest of finding new infrastructure solutions to ensure reduction in infrastructure costs and efficient utilization.

He says it is imperative for Member States to join efforts in researching and solving the infrastructure problems that are hampering the uniform and overall development of the region.

Mr Nkhuwa states that this gap can only be narrowed by effort to accelerate regional economic development for the benefit of the people.

And speaking at the same event, COMESA Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya says he is happy that member states have in recent years increased investments in infrastructure, energy, water and sanitation from both domestic resources and loans borrowed from multilateral and regional development banks.

Mr. Ngwenya has also noted that says that some Member States have been able to introduce innovative means of financing infrastructure.