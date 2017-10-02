Govt calls on private sector to help address housing deficit

Government hcallas ed for increased private sector participation in addressing the housing deficit in the country which stands at over 1.5 million.

And government through the National Housing Authority (NHA) has today signed a memorandum of understanding with Zhongmei of China dubbed “RENT-to-own housing scheme” targeting civil servants which will see the construction of 10, 000 housing units.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, housing and infrastructure development minister Ronald Chitotela has acknowledged that government is having a challenge in addressing the housing deficit in the country.

He has since stated that the memorandum of understanding will help civil servants own affordable houses, stating that government will do its part in providing land for the construction of the houses along the line of rail.

And Zhongmei Managing Director Sterling Shi says the houses will consist of low, medium and high cost houses.

He says the construction of the houses will result in the creation of 3,000 jobs.

And National Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer Waicha Ndhlovu says the houses will be made affordable to civil servants and will help in addressing the 1.5 million housing deficit in the country.