CSOs seek probe of ZCCM-IH CEO

A consortium of civil society organizations has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the nationality of Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH) Chief Executive Officer Pius Kasolo.

This comes amid allegations that Mr. Kasolo is not Zambian and obtained South African Citizenship, contravening Section 52 CAP 2, as read with Section 56 of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of the laws of Zambia.

Addressing a media briefing on behalf of the consortium, Operation Young Vote (OYV) Executive director Guess Nyirenda, has wondered how Mr. Kasolo managed to secure his appointment at ZCCM-IH in 2014 as an alleged foreign national, when the position was meant for indigenous Zambians.

Mr. Nyirenda says Mr. Kasolo is also alleged to have admitted that he owns a number of South African Companies where he also lives, a situation he describes as unfortunate.

He says it is disheartening that local contractors and suppliers have been complaining of not having businesses with the mines, when an alleged foreign national has been allegedly awarding himself contracts.

Mr Nyirenda availed documents purporting to suggest that Mr. Kasolo possess a South African National Registration Number 5801255256089 has called on law enforcement agencies to treat the matter with the agency it deserves.