PF distances itself from police action on protesters

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from police action that led to the arresting of six people who wanted to protest against the procurement of the 42 fire trucks.

Speaking during the PF Media Interactive Forum in Lusaka, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the party never instructed the police to arrest the protesting citizens.

Mr. Chanda says the police had advised against such a protest saying the citizens went against the advice of the police.

He explains that even the PF youths wanted to do a solidarity budget match but that they were advised by the police not to proceed with their planned match saying this is what the protesters were supposed to do.

Meanwhile, the PF Media Director says the malicious campaign by former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili against President Edgar Lungu and the PF will not work because he is slowly losing political direction.