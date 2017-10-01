No one will be evicted, Bwana Mukubwa MP reassures residents

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda says the pro-poor Patriotic Front (PF) government will not allow any investor or rich urban elite to evict the over 5,000 residents of Old Regiment settlement in Ndola without following the due process of the Law.

Speaking yesterday when he addressed hundreds of residents at Old Regiment settlement in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency who were supposed to be evicted yesterday 30th September 2017, Dr Chanda says the illegal sale of Old Regiment, which has been in existence in 1963, to an oil marketing company Inter Africa Petroleum was shrouded in corruption and secrecy and was in breach of the Law and procedure.

Dr Chanda who reiterated Minister of Lands Jean Kapata’s guidance on the eviction of Old Regiment residents, states that the issue of compensating people in areas planned for development should take precedence before anyone is displaced.

He has emphasized that no one can be displaced from land they have occupied and developed for many years without a social survey being conducted.

Dr Chanda has further called on Ndola City Council to legalize the informal settlements that have been in existence for so many years including Old Regiment, Makense, Kantolomba, Kaloko, Mwenye and Chichele.