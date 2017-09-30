Tayali challenges Kambwili to a live TV programme

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has challenged roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili to a live television debate, to expose him of his corrupt practices.

Mr. Tayali tells QNews that despite Mr. Kambwili’s zeal on exposing corrupt activities in government, it is actually him who is more corrupt. .

By broadcast time, the qtv news crew found Mr. Tayali sourcing for funds and resources to hold a press briefing, aimed at exposing Mr. Kambwili’s alleged corrupt practices.

Mr. Tayali says he wonders why Mr. Kambwili is all of a sudden trying to be a hero by fault finding government’s undertakings when he is corrupt himself.

The EEP leader says he has had enough of Mr. Kambwili’s ranting’s and ready to expose him of his corrupt practices.

He has since challenged the roan MP to a live television debate or press conference where both will be present.