Puerto Rico: Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor over Maria response

Donald Trump has lashed out at Puerto Rico politicians over their criticism of US relief efforts on the island following Hurricane Maria.

The category four hurricane a week ago killed 16 people on the island and left millions in need of aid.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that Puerto Rican officials showed “poor leadership ability” and “want everything to be done for them”.

It comes after the Mayor of San Juan made a desperate plea for federal help.

“We have no time for patience any more,” said Carmen Yulin Cruz in a news conference.

“I am asking the president of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives.

“I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”

She then appeared in a T-shirt that said “Help us, we’re dying” for a CNN television interview.

The mayor said Puerto Rico is set to be without power for six to eight months after the storm damaged 90% of homes on the island.

Almost half the island’s 3.4 million population are without drinking water, the US Defence Department said on Thursday.

Efforts are being made on the island to clear road access and restore hospitals to working conditions.

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Trump suggested the mayor had been told “to be nasty to Trump” by his Democratic opposition.

He also said he would visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday with the First Lady, Melania.

It follows widespread criticism of his administration’s response to the hurricane.

Responding to Trump’s tweets in an interview the mayor said: “I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

“I will continue to do what I have to do, say what I have to say, compliment the people that I have to compliment, and call out the people that I need to call out.

“This isn’t about me. This isn’t about anyone. This is about lives that are being lost.”

On Thursday the President announced shipping restrictions had been lifted to help provide aid to the island.

The US military general in charge of the relief operation said on Friday that about 4,500 troops were already involved.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) has been distributing food and bottled water to some, but many are reportedly still in need of vital supplies.

Concerns were raised on Thursday that thousands of shipping containers of aid were sitting in a San Juan undistributed. Ground transportation has been hindered by a lack of fuel and blocked roads.

The US navy has deployed a hospital ship and has assigned engineers to repair the island’s damaged power grid, the US Department of Defense said on Friday.

Puerto Rico is a US territory but does not have direct voting representation.

BBC