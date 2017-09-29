HEADLINES

Zambia faces eminent disaster – GIZ

Chaiwa Mushauko

The Germany Development Corporation says Zambia’s faces an eminent disaster as a result of ground water pollution due to uncontrolled digging of pit latrines by people in peri-urban areas.

GIZ Junior Advisor Chaiwa Mushauko tells Q-News that unregulated digging of pit latrines has continued polluting ground water.

She says with the high number of pit latrines, there is a possibility that fecal sludge may penetrate into groundwater, a situation she describes as hazardous to people’s lives.

Ms. Mushauko says there is need for proper sensitization programs that will shape citizen’s minds towards coming up with water borne toilets.

