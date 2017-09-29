President Lungu defends his international trips

President Edgar Lungu has defended his international trips saying they are used to explore new avenues for trade between countries.

President Lungu says people who are attacking him over his trips don’t know what it takes to be president.

Speaking to journalists before departure for Botswana at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, President Lungu says there is nothing wrong with him celebrating with neighboring countries their independences.

The head of State says this is important because both countries have a lot to learn from each other.

He has since disclosed that the South African President Jacob Zuma, Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama and the new Angolan President are expected in the country to commemorate Zambia’s independence.

President Lungu says this is important that neighboring countries support each other.

President Lungu has since challenged his critics to meet him in 2021 as see how they will be defeated.

And President Lungu has affirms government’s commitment to complete the construction of the Kazangula bridge linking Zambia and Botswana.

He says the bridge will bring economic benefits to the country.