Police pick up protestors at parliament

Police in Lusaka has picked up a number of people who defied the directive not to go ahead with the protest at Parliament against government’s procurement of 42 fire tenders at a total cost of US$42 million.

Those arrested include Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo, Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Mitti, and Zambia Council for Social Development Executive Director Lewis Mwape.

As he was being picked up, Mr. Mwape said he was delighted at his arrest because it signifies his fight for the rights of Zambians.

He says he didn’t see any reason why police stopped the protest from being staged when they had applied for a permit.

And PeP leader Seasn Tembo says he is disappointed with the unfair application of the public order act by the Police.

He says he does not understand why Patriotic Front cadres are allowed to move freely, while people fighting for the good of the people are arrested.