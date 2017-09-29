PeP asks Lungu to conduct forensic audit for fire trucks tender

The opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to direct relevant government departments to provide him with information to enable him conduct a forensic audit of the procurement process for the 42 fire trucks at a total cost US$42 million.

Mr Tembo says this is in view of President Lungu’s challenge to those with evidence of corruption in the procurement of the fire tenders to avail him with evidence.

He says he’s confident that the forensic audit will gather the required evidence which he will present to the President.

Mr. Tembo says some of the institutions and individuals that he intends to interview and obtain evidence from, as part of the forensic audit, will include the Ministry of Local Government, Zambia Public Procurement Authority, Anti-Corruption Commission, Grandview Investments Limited, Financial Intelligence Centre, Drug Enforcement Commission, among other line departments.

He says the party will meet the full expense of conducting this forensic audit As soon as President Lungu has issued an instruction to all institutions and individuals to cooperate with the forensic audit team, the work shall commence immediately and is expected to take duration of six calendar weeks to complete.

Mr. Tembo says the forensic audit report together with all necessary evidence in this matter shall be submitted to the President for his action.