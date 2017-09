Finance Minister Felix Mutati says he is ready deliver the 2018 Budget speech to Parliament this afternoon.

Mr Mutati says he’s inspired by yesterday’s Cabinet proceedings without disclosing what was discussed.

He has also thanked God for the good weather in Lusaka today which he says is a sign of good fortunes for the country.

Mr Mutati who was speaking after a gym workout this morning is this afternoon at 14:15 hours expected to deliver the 2018 national budget to Parliament.