Four health training institutions closed in past six months

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has directed the General Nursing Council of Zambia to close down any nursing or midwifery college or university that is failing to abide by the set regulations and standards of operation.

This directive comes in the wake of revelations by the GNC that it has closedown three universities and one college of nursing and midwifery in the past 6 months.

Dr Chilufya urged the council to track down all schools that are not providing quality education and complying with the set standards and have them closed down.

He says government will support all actions by the council aimed at ensuring that the country has qualified and the best health personnel.

Meanwhile the health minister says his ministry is seeking treasury authority to recruit more health workers in the last quarter of this year and early next year.

Dr Chilufya states that it is government’s desire to increase health personnel in the country as a way of improving the health sector.

Speaking during the 3rd Lusaka province graduation ceremony for nurses and midwives, Dr Chilufya has since challenged the graduating students to ensure they get rid of the perception that has been created that some nurses have a bad attitude towards patients.

In a speech read on his behalf by ZUNO president Tom Yungana, General Nursing Council Registrar Aaron Banda says the closed institutions where operating and training nurses without authorization from the Council.

Mr Banda has warned that the council will not hesitate to pounce on any institution operating illegally or outside the law.