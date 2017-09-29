2018 Budget should be responsive to 7NDP – PMRC

Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) says the 2018 national budget should be responsive to the 7th National Development Plan.

PMRC Researcher Miselo Bwalya says this is in order to attain economic development.

Mr. Bwalya says the 7th National Development Plan should guide the implementation of the national budget.

Meanwhile Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Executive Director Wesley Chibamba has called for increased budgetary allocation to social sectors.

Mr. Chibamba has also called more funds to be allocated to oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and Auditor General’s Office.

He says this considering that the country is losing huge sums of money due to misappropriation of funds.