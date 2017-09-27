ZIBFS bemoan high levels of financial mismanagement

The Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial Services (ZIBFS) has bemoaned the high levels of financial mismanagement which have caused business failures not only in the country, but the world over.

ZIBFS acting Chief Executive Officer Victoria Mumba says there is a crying need for organisations to be financially intelligent.

Mrs. Mumba says in order to attain sustainable growth, financial intelligence must percolate across all levels.

She says it is for this reason that the institute in partnership with Small Medium Enterprise Accounting Services is organizing a training programme on Finance for Non- Finance executives which will run from 12th to 14th October, 2017.

Mrs. Mumba says the training is designed to sensitize non-finance senior executives and managers on the financial implications of their actions and also provide an understanding of finance management principles.

Speaking at the same event, SME Accounting Co-founder Mukonki Mukonkela has encouraged SMEs to turn out in numbers and attend the trainings as it is a worthwhile investment.