Over 800,000 farmers registered for the E-Voucher

Government says over 800,000 farmers have so far been registered for the E-Voucher and intends to reach the target of one million by Friday this week.

Smart Zambia Permanent Secretary Dr.Martin Mtonga says government using its integrated ICT systems has sieved off a number of farmers who had created numerous accounts to ensure that only eligible farmers access the service.

Speaking during a meeting with agro dealers in Lusaka, Dr Mtonga says government has almost completed the registration process.

He has since called on farmers to make their FISP contributions in the first week of October.

He says this will expedite the card activation process after government tops up on their contributions.

Mr Mtonga states that the new ICT system will not allow farmers to acquire more inputs than they are required to, as it only allows them to access what is in their vouchers.

And Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya says the new system will allow government to know the quantity and types of inputs farmers are buying from agro dealers.

In a speech read on her behalf by acting permanent secretary, Peter Lungu, Ms. Siliya says government has increased the number of suppliers on the program.

She has since advised agro dealers to deliver all required inputs to farmers on profitable, but reasonable prices that will enable them make profits.