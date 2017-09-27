Govt directs KCM to halt transfer of workers

Government has directed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to stop the transfer of 1,000 employees to its contractors until negotiations with the unions are concluded.

Speaking during a joint media briefing Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says government will only will only intervene in the matter when the two parties have finalized their discussions.

Ms Mulenga has explained that KCM had consulted the ministry of labour and social security on the outsourcing of certain services in their operations and requested that some workers be seconded to some contractors.

She says the ministry, however, advised that issues bordering on the transfer of unionized workers be discussed with the unions in line with the various recognition agreements.

And Labour Minister Joyce Nonde is appalled at reports reaching her office regarding the transfer of the 1,000 workers to contractors.

She says it is illegal for any investor to take action on its employees before the negotiations are concluded.

Ms Nonde says if the reports regarding the impasse are indeed true, then the mining giant has broken the law.

She says such reports are recipe for anarchy, adding that KCM should follow the laws of the country.