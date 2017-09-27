Finance Minister urged to allocate more funds in the tourism sector

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda has appealed to his Finance counterpart Felix Mutati to allocate sufficient funds to his ministry in the 2018 budget.

Mr. Banda has told Q-News that his ministry has made submissions to the ministry of finance and hopes that the Minister will consider them.

He says he wants to ensure that the country’s tourism sector gets its fair share of tourists in the region, which will contribute to the country’s development through a diversified economy.

He however, states that this cannot happen if the sector is not properly marketed to the rest of the world.

Mr. Banda says it is in this vein that he wants more resources allocated to his ministry in next year’s budget.

And Mr. Banda says tourism sector has performed predominantly well this year because of sensitization programs his ministry has embarked on.

And speaking when officiated at the World Tourism Day commemoration, Mr Banda said his ministry will continue following principals of sustainable development and promote economic, social and environmentally sustainable programs that maximize social economic benefits for Zambians.

He says the ministry’s deliberate efforts will be centered on sustainable exploitation of the natural and cultural heritage.