SADC is toothless- Katuka

United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka has taken a swipe at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) describing the regional organisation as toothless.

Mr. Katuka says SADC has failed Zambians at a crucial point in history, when the country was about to explode.

He states that SADC is a toothless bulldog when it comes to solving problems in troubled member countries because its leaders are all embattled themselves.

Mr. Katuka says did nothing to help Zambia during and after the elections of last year which were characterized by political violence.

The UPND Secretary General has told QTV news that when voted into office; the party will ensure that right people are put in place at SADC in order to help member states address conflicts.