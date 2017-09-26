Kalaba hails strategic partner USA

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says the United States of America is a strategic bilateral partner in Zambia’s development agenda.

Mr. Kalaba says the USA has been Zambia’s all-weather friend from the time the country gained independence in1964.

He says development projects being spearheaded by the Millennium Challenge Account and USAID have greatly improved Zambia’s wellbeing and as SUCH; the USA will remain relevant to the needs of the country.

Meanwhile Mr. Kalaba has urged Zambian Diplomats to ensure that economic diplomacy takes center stage so that value is realized for the money government is spending in missions abroad.

He has also urged Zambian diplomats to guard against the negative propaganda being propagated by social media to avoid being misled about Zambia’s good standing on the international scene.

Mr. Kalaba says Zambia has scored positive strides and will continue with its good standing as a beacon of peace on the African continent and the world over.

He says Zambia has remained steadfast in promoting peace and security in the country and will endeavour to ensure regional peace in the Great Lakes region and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mr. Kalaba says peace and tranquility is a prerequisite for any meaningful economic development.

Addressing Zambian diplomats in Washington D.C, Mr. Kalaba also announced that Zambia is set to assume the chairmanship of the SADC Troika on Politics, Defense, and Security for the period 2018-2019.

He says Zambia’s ascendancy to chairmanship places the country on a good platform to promote peace and unity in the region.

Mr. Kalaba states that Zambia will not only ensure regional stability, but will also use its position as a member of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) to foster peace on the continent.

This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian mission in Washington D.C Cosmas Chileshe.