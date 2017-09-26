Civil servants salary increment a mockery – FDD

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has described the salary increments awarded to public service workers as a mockery.

Government and the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions have reached an agreement to increase salaries for civil servants by between 7.4 and 9.6 percent effective January, 2018.

He has since urged government to revise the percentage increase further as the awarded increment will demoralize civil servants.

Mr. Mwanza says considering the high cost of living in the country, the salary increment is nothing especially that civil servants are coming from an almost three years wage freeze.

Meanwhile Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) General Secretary Joy Beene has welcomed the increment, saying it is long overdue.

Mr. Beene has since appealed to the workers in the country to be patient as the union is still negotiating with the government.