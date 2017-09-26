HEADLINES

Chief Justice urged to probe the procurement of 42 fire tenders

RPP Secretary General Leslie Chikuse

Governance Activist Leslie Chikuse has written to Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima to asking her to consider constituting a tribunal to investigate the procurement of 42 fire tenders by the ministry of local government at a total cost of US$42 million.

Mr. Chikuse says the issue has raised a lot of suspicions hence need for a tribunal to be constituted.

He argues that there is no way a fire truck can cost US$1 million dollars, describing the move as a sheer waste of resources.

Mr Chikuse has since appealed to the Chief Justice to quickly look into the matter so that the perpetrators of alleged corruption if found wanting are brought to book.

