Veep stresses need for transparent political financing

Vice President Inonge Wina says there is need for the country to strive to have transparent and accountable political financing.

She says government is committed to promoting the rule of law by putting in place legal frameworks that are fair and enforced impartially.

She says political parties have a role to play in promoting democracy, constitutionalism, transparency and consensus building before decision making.

Ms. Wina says in order to achieve this, government needs to put in place legislation that will ensure that political parties adhere to these principles even at party level.

Speaking when she officiated at the national stakeholders’ consultative forum on the political parties’ bill, Ms. Wina has advised critics not to view the provisions of the legislation to guide the operations of political parties as a law being made in bad faith.

She says this is an opportunity for the country to move forward in enhancing the legal framework of the country’s democratic agenda.

Ms. Wina says the political parties bill 2017 seeks to address financial matters concerning political parties.

And speaking at the same event, Justice Minister Given Lubinda has reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to ensure that the country puts in place appropriate legislation to meet the needs and aspirations of stakeholders.

And European Union Ambassador to Zambia Alessandro Mariani has recommended that the regulation of political parties should specifically address the role and conduct of party members and cadres.

He notes that once the bill is adopted, it will cover a variety of important aspects that will serve to strengthen and formalize the overall of political parties in the country.