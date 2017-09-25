Suspected thief dies in instant justice attack

A suspected thief has been killed after members of the public meted out instant justice on him after he allegedly attempted to steal from one of the flats on Chilumbulu in Lusaka’s Kabwata area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the incident happened today around 05:00 hours.

Ms Katongo says Police received information in the early hours of today that an unidentified male person aged between 25 and 30 years was murdered by members of the public after he attempted to steal from one of the flats.

She says Police rushed to the scene and found the body of the victim near the gate at the flats with multiple injuries.

Ms Katongo says preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was murdered 100 meters from where the body was found.

She says the body has since been picked up and deposited in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Ms Katongo has since warned people to desist from taking the law into their own hands as taking away of another life is an offence and is tantamount to murder.

She has further stated that an inquiry file has been opened in the matter.