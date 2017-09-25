Speaker counsels MPs on 7NDP

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has advised Members of Parliament to take interest in knowing the content of the 7th National Development Plan in order to provide informed checks and balances on the executive.

Dr. Matibini says it is parliament’s responsibility to ensure the government remains accountable to the people.

Speaking when he officiated at the 7th National Development Plan workshop for members of Parliament in Lusaka, Dr. Matibini has reminded parliamentarians that it is the duty of parliament to oversee all government operations or act as a watchdog on behalf of the people that they represent.

Dr. Matibini says the 7th National Development Plan is the blue print for the country’s development in the next five years, thus the need to take interest.

He says the workshop is timely as it has come at a time when the national budget is about to be presented to Parliament.

Speaking earlier, Acting Clerk of the national assembly Cecilia Mbewe said Parliament has a crucial responsibility to implement the 7th National Development Plan.

Ms. Mbewe is hopeful that the knowledge that will be acquired from the workshop will be used by Members of Parliament to take development to their respective constituencies.

The one day Workshop was chaired by Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska.