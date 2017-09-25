SADC member states urged to harness opportunities Zambezi river basin provides

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Lloyd Kaziya has urged SADC member states to harness chances that the Zambezi river basin provides.

Speaking during the Zambezi river Basin wide Forum in Lusaka, Mr. Kaziya says the basin has witnessed a lot of inadequate development outcomes in the recent past.

He says Member States should reflect on how the water resource of the Zambezi basin ought to be managed to enhance its contribution towards the wellbeing of the region.

He adds that the Zambezi water basin can be of great benefit to the global social economic development agenda.

Mr. Kaziya further states that the basin, if well harnessed can also help to alleviate poverty through job creation thereby improving the livelihood of people in the region.

Speaking earlier, Ministry of water development permanent secretary Bishop Dr. Eddie Chomba said government has prioritized access to clean and safe drinking water in the 7th National Development Plan.

Dr. Chomba says government has embarked on the construction of mini dams in various parts of the country.

He says the dams will also be used for various agricultural practices such as irrigation.