MultiChoice to launch GOtv Max package

MultiChoice Zambia has announced the upcoming launch of a new GOtv package called GOtv Max effective 1st October,2017, which it says will take entertainment to the maximum.

MultiChoice Zambia Acting Managing Director Ngoza Matakala says with the new package, Gotv subscribers can now access more entertainment and sport, including the best football titles in the world, including La Liga.

She says GOtv Max will unlock GOtv’s world of entertainment to more quality content at great value, giving customers entertainment options.

Mrs Matakala says GOtv MAX will provide families with a broader choice than ever before on GOtv with four (4) new channels of the hottest local and international programming featuring anything and everything from the series, music and sport to the latest in fashion reality, celebrity and kiddies programming.

She states that the GOtv MAX package will become GOgetters’ most economical way to get access to the latest and best content straight from Hollywood and around the world.

She says the new package GOtv MAX will include the best European football in action all the La Liga matches live on a new sports channel, SuperSport Select 4, in addition to all the sports on SuperSports Select 2 and 3 which air selected live games of the Premier League and a wider sports offering, which includes WWE.

Mrs Matakala adds that GOtv customers will also enjoy the movies and series straight from the US on channels like Fox Entertainment and Sony MAX as well as riveting reality programmes on CBS Reality.

She says Customers will get all of this for K 140 per month.

Mrs Matakala says as part of GOtv’s ongoing efforts to expose GOgetters to exciting new content, GOtv will give all active GOtv Plus customers a taste of the GOtv Max package with an open view period of the channels from the 1st until 31st of October 2017.