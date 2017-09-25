Merkel wins fourth term, nationalists rise

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been re-elected for a fourth term while nationalists have made a historic surge in federal elections.

Her conservative CDU/CSU bloc has seen its worst result in almost 70 years but will remain the largest in parliament.

Its current coalition partner, the social democratic SPD, says it will go into opposition after historic losses.

The nationalist AfD has won its first seats and is set to be the third party, a result that sparked some protests.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the right-wing, anti-Islam party’s headquarters in Berlin, some with placards saying “Refugees are welcome”.

Protests were also held in Frankfurt and Cologne.

What does the result mean for Mrs Merkel?

While her alliance has remained the largest party, it is the worst result for the alliance between the Christian Democrat (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) since 1949, when national elections were held in Germany for the first time after World War Two.