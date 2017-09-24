CUTS calls for transparency in awarding fourth mobile provider

The Consumer Unit Trust Society (CUTS) International has called on government to ensure that the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider is transparency.

Government has given the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) the go-ahead to start the process of inviting bids for a fourth or fifth mobile-network provider.

But CUTS International Zambia National Coordinator Chenai Mukumba has told QTV News that the process must be open and there must be accountability in such undertakings.

Ms Mukumba says there is need to ensure that the company which will win the tender will be selected on merit to avoid what has been happening in the recent past.

She says her organization is also happy that the coming on board of the fourth mobile service provider will bring in more competition on the market thereby reducing the tariffs and other services.