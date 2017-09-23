Kambwili’s hatred for Lungu will land him in ‘Hot Soup’ – PF

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili’s hatred for President Edgar Lungu will soon land him in very deep waters.

And the ruling party says before Mr. Kambwili can point fingers at others, he should do his self-introspection by telling the nation on the Luanshya Golf Course where he built villas.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says Mr. Kambwili should also tell Zambians how his scrap metal business in the 1990s boomed.

Mr. Chanda says Mr. Kambwili seeks to build a political base on falsehoods and character assassination.

He says his exaggerated sense of self-worth and politics of boastful is not what Zambians are looking for.

Meanwhile, the ruling PF has accused Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili of forming a new political party called National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Chanda says Mr. Kambwili may deny that he has formed his own political party but that the PF is not in any way daunted by the formation of this new political party.

Mr. Chanda has told QTV News in an interview that the ruling party is eagerly waiting to meet the Roan Lawmaker in the political front.